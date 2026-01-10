374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) vs. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Financial Comparison

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Xylem has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 5 8 0 2.62 374Water 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xylem and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Xylem presently has a consensus price target of $165.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than 374Water.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.66% 10.77% 6.98% 374Water -911.15% -160.15% -118.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xylem and 374Water”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion 3.97 $890.00 million $3.89 35.89 374Water $440,000.00 96.52 -$12.43 million ($1.20) -2.09

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xylem beats 374Water on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

