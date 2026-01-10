Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SPHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sphere Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 4.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.71. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $97.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,100,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,790,000 after buying an additional 802,098 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 760,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.