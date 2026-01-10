Contrasting CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and CareCloud”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $13.79 million 0.63 -$8.42 million ($0.17) -1.83 CareCloud $110.84 million 1.17 $7.85 million $0.04 76.25

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -30.02% N/A -75.50% CareCloud 9.80% 24.31% 17.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biotricity and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00 CareCloud 0 3 1 0 2.25

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.13%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Biotricity.

Summary

CareCloud beats Biotricity on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

