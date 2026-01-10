Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives $1,011.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,011.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,010.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $960.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,050.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.