Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.60 and last traded at GBX 68.40. 4,812,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,297,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.

SNWS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 75 to GBX 80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70. The firm has a market cap of £167.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 442,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68, for a total transaction of £300,920.40. Also, insider Manju Malhotra acquired 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £19,803.96. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains. Our teams go further, when others stop, striving to meet the highest standards in all we do.

