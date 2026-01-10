Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,264.40. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 255.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

