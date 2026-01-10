Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 127,092 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of DXC Technology worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 156.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 1,563,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.4%

DXC stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.