Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $DMB

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,286 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 958,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $227,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DMB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

