Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,036 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $119,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 52.4% in the third quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $111.43 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a negative return on equity of 13,370.89% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.