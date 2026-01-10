Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,224 shares of company stock worth $347,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major U.S. Army drone award flow and contract wins are being cited as the primary catalyst lifting sentiment and volumes; media coverage highlights a cluster of Army awards that materially improve AVAV’s addressable backlog and growth outlook. AeroVironment (AVAV) Is Up 31.7% After Major U.S. Army Drone Awards Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating on AVAV, supporting investor confidence and reinforcing the bullish narrative from sell?side coverage. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Positive Sentiment: Partner win: Parry Labs will integrate MOSA-aligned mission systems into AV’s P550 UAS for the Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance program, strengthening AVAV’s product competitiveness on key military programs. Parry Labs Advances Modular Mission Systems in AV’s P550™ for Army LRR Program
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Wall Street starts and upgrades (e.g., KeyBanc/other coverage) underline continued institutional interest in AVAV’s defense/leverage story. Where is AeroVironment (AVAV) Headed According to Wall Street?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market conversation on valuation: several commentaries ask whether the run (roughly +100% over 1 year) leaves AVAV overvalued, prompting some profit?taking and debate about upside from here. Is It Too Late To Consider AeroVironment (AVAV) After A 111% One-Year Surge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity was reported, indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that likely amplified intraday moves.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and downgrades: at least one note argued AVAV is “flying too high” and trimmed ratings/targets, which could cap near-term upside if revisions accelerate. AeroVironment: This Drone Stock Is Flying Too High (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/investor risk: Pomerantz launched an investor investigation into AVAV, adding regulatory/legal overhang that could pressure sentiment if it develops. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aerovironment, Inc. – AVAV
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamental caution: AVAV’s Dec. quarterly report missed EPS expectations (though revenue grew sharply) and the company trimmed prior guidance, a backdrop that some investors cite when judging sustainability of the rally.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -291.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.49.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
