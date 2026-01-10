Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,224 shares of company stock worth $347,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $365.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -291.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

