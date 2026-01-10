Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Natl Bk Canada raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 9.4%

EDR stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at C$401,940. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

