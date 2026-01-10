Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,824 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,736,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 978,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 914,300 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $66,781,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 3,586.0% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 762,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 741,697 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Cameco Trading Up 1.7%

Cameco stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 27.0%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

