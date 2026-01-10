ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 225.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,726,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,217,000. Saraza Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,334,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,569,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,783 shares of company stock worth $17,961,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

