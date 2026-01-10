Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 964,157 shares of company stock worth $61,031,328 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.