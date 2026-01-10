Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR $YALA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.63% of Yalla Group worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YALA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 73.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 1,200.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YALA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yalla Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of YALA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.25. Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 42.29%.The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform designed to connect users through live audio chat rooms, interactive voice channels and mobile gaming. Its core product, the Yalla app, allows participants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to join real-time voice discussion groups, host audio shows and send virtual gifts. Through the PokerBROS brand, the company offers a mobile-first social poker platform featuring Texas Hold’em, Chinese Poker and other variants, enabling casual and competitive gaming among a growing user base.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yalla Group established its headquarters in Riyadh with additional offices in Dubai and Asia.

