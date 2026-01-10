Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Critical Comparison

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Cango”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.86 billion 0.78 $212.17 million $0.40 22.50 Cango $110.21 million 1.39 $41.07 million ($2.78) -0.53

Profitability

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CyberAgent and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 3.62% 14.04% 7.00% Cango -46.40% 2.29% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cango 1 0 1 2 3.00

Cango has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.39%. Given Cango’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

