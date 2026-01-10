Janet Lee Sells 250 Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,590. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $525.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 27.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,843,000 after buying an additional 156,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

