Alan Auerbach Sells 18,012 Shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Auerbach sold 18,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $105,910.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,145,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,018,191.88. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.19. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 17.45%.The firm had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: PBYI has moved above its 200?day moving average — a technical breakout that can attract momentum and trend?following buyers and provide some support to the share price. Read More.

The company disclosed inducement equity awards granted to December 2025 new hires under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). These are routine hiring grants that can cause modest dilution over time but are typically not material to near?term trading. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior management is the clearest negative catalyst: CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold roughly 34,950 shares across Jan. 6–7 at about $5.84–$5.88, and director Douglas M. Hunt sold about 8,987 shares over the same dates at similar prices. While insiders retain large holdings, these sales can be read by the market as reduced near?term insider conviction or simply personal liquidity events — either way they often pressure sentiment. SEC filings for the transactions are posted here: Read More. and Read More.. Additional trade notices: Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,131,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small?molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early?stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

