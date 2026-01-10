Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Redeia Corporacion Stock Down 1.2%

Redeia Corporacion Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.84 on Friday. Redeia Corporacion has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) is a Spain-based energy infrastructure group principally engaged in the transmission of electricity, provision of telecommunications services through an extensive fiber-optic network, and transportation and distribution of natural gas. In its electricity transmission business, Redeia operates and maintains high-voltage lines and substations under long-term concession agreements, ensuring the reliable flow of power across the Iberian Peninsula. Its telecommunications arm leverages that same network infrastructure to serve both internal grid-management needs and third-party clients, supporting data traffic and digital services.

