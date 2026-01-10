PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 1st.
NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. PolyPid has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.51.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on polymer?based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus?Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long?acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer?formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.
