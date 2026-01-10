Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $89,282,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,903,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 405,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.86 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

