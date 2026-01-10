Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

