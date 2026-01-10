Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 22,025 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after buying an additional 1,528,311 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

