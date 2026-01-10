Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.45 Million Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Brady worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brady by 22.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 194.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 137,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Brady by 37.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,391,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,490,456.25. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,677,686.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,946,750. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock worth $5,720,907 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brady stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.