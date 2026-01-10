Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.19% of HealthStream worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 17.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $106,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.10 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $655.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $48,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares in the company, valued at $397,208.98. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,580 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $40,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,813.42. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $139,336. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.