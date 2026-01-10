Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,844 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,723 shares of company stock worth $1,186,772 and have sold 18,080 shares worth $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

