Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.64 and a fifty-two week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,098.55. The trade was a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.