Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486,476 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Waters by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $396.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.66 and a 200-day moving average of $339.10. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.Waters has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

