Reviewing OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) & Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Point Credit and OFS Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 2 3 1 2.83 OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $7.46, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than OFS Credit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of OFS Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and OFS Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 12.33% 13.47% 8.14% OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.5%. OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.5%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 884.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Credit pays out -373.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and OFS Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 4.15 $85.49 million $0.19 31.08 OFS Credit $44.15 million 1.79 -$5.83 million ($0.37) -13.54

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats OFS Credit on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

