The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $196.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $121,513.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,750.68. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,622. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $173.87 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

