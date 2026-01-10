Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $14.25 on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.