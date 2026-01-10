Reviewing McEwen (NYSE:MUX) & Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF)

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) and Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen and Surge Battery Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen $174.48 million 6.50 -$43.69 million ($0.22) -94.62 Surge Battery Metals N/A N/A -$7.19 million ($0.04) -15.80

Analyst Recommendations

Surge Battery Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen. McEwen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Battery Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McEwen and Surge Battery Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen 1 0 5 1 2.86 Surge Battery Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given McEwen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen is more favorable than Surge Battery Metals.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen and Surge Battery Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen -7.16% -2.45% -1.66% Surge Battery Metals N/A -59.46% -57.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of McEwen shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of McEwen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

McEwen has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Battery Metals has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen beats Surge Battery Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc. in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

