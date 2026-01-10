Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

In other Gogo news, insider Oakleigh Thorne acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 954,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,883.32. This trade represents a 21.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gogo by 86.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $701.37 million, a P/E ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 0.96. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

