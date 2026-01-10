Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,280 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,280 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.80 per share, for a total transaction of $202,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,412,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,495,281. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,598 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.78 per share, with a total value of $215,088.44.

On Monday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,770 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $529,006.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,782 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,523.26.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,112 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $546,628.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,892 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $415,863.28.

On Monday, December 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,111 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.81 per share, for a total transaction of $594,627.91.

On Friday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 714 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,210.88.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 467 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.76 per share, with a total value of $28,374.92.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,524 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.75 per share, for a total transaction of $155,857.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,760 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $167,946.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA opened at $61.85 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

