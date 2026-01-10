NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NRG Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 119.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,826,846. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

