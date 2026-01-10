Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Colony Family Offices LLC’s Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 20.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $78,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

