Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $207.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.8684.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.49 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total value of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,374,269.94. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,237 shares of company stock valued at $195,954,762 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

