DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) & Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Critical Contrast

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fathom and DIAGNOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 1 0 0 1 2.50 DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fathom currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than DIAGNOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.5% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Fathom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fathom has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom and DIAGNOS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $335.18 million 0.13 -$21.58 million ($0.81) -1.63 DIAGNOS $80,000.00 362.31 -$3.08 million ($0.04) -6.08

DIAGNOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom. DIAGNOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fathom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and DIAGNOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -4.70% -45.99% -24.74% DIAGNOS -5,964.91% N/A -188.02%

Summary

Fathom beats DIAGNOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants; insurance agency services; and title services. In addition, the company provides intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that offers a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, and training; transaction, personnel, customer relationship, and accounting management for agent transactions; and reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

