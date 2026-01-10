Analyzing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00 Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Maison Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,297.52%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Sow Good.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.38, indicating that its stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Maison Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.24 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.33 Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.05 $1.17 million ($0.26) -1.24

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67% Maison Solutions -4.89% -46.54% -6.80%

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Sow Good on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.