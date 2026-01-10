Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.3684.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa bought 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Montague purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,054. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

