Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iamgold

Iamgold Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE IAG opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,992,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,767,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,151,000 after purchasing an additional 778,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,917,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after buying an additional 2,302,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,194,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,745,000 after buying an additional 1,581,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,181,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,430,000 after buying an additional 3,567,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.