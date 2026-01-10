General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Receives $358.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

NYSE GD opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.71. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $367.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 620.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

