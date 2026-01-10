Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) PT at $299.93

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.2857.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $336.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $338.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.