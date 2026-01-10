SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
NYSE:SN opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.
SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.
Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.
