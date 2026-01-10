SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 20.3% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,152,000 after buying an additional 176,104 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in SharkNinja by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SN opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.