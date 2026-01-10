PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.2857.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $146.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $2,991,664.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $3,653,275.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,547 shares in the company, valued at $203,507.85. This represents a 94.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 208,129 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,567 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 296,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $78,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Featured Stories

