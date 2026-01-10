Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $113,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

