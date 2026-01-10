Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2026

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCOGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $113,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.