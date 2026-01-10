V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.1111.

VVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,560,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in V2X by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in V2X by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 890,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,701,000 after buying an additional 599,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in V2X by 842.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 718,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V2X by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. V2X has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

