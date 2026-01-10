Head-To-Head Comparison: Triumph Financial (TFIN) versus Its Competitors

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Triumph Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Triumph Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Triumph Financial Competitors 29 167 197 19 2.50

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Triumph Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 2.00% 1.76% 0.24% Triumph Financial Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $487.93 million $16.09 million 238.24 Triumph Financial Competitors $749.76 million $95.99 million 39.72

Triumph Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Triumph Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Triumph Financial rivals beat Triumph Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

