YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 1 2.71

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than YAYYO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of YAYYO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

YAYYO has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.61% 14.33% 9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 2.11 $1.21 billion $1.51 14.39

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats YAYYO on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

