YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YAYYO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|0
|3
|3
|1
|2.71
ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than YAYYO.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
YAYYO has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YAYYO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|18.61%
|14.33%
|9.89%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares YAYYO and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YAYYO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|($0.06)
|N/A
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|$6.07 billion
|2.11
|$1.21 billion
|$1.51
|14.39
ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
ZTO Express (Cayman) beats YAYYO on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About YAYYO
EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for YAYYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAYYO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.