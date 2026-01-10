10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,564. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,315. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 777.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,073,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 951,495 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 135.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $134,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

